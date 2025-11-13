Trump Signs Government Funding Bill Into Law

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bipartisan funding measure to end the 43-day government shutdown.

The Hill reported that the Senate approved the legislation earlier in the week with a 60-40 vote, as eight Democrats joined 52 Republicans to send the bill to the House. The lower chamber voted 222-209 on Wednesday to pass the measure, with six Democrats breaking ranks to join nearly all Republicans in support.

What Are the Provisions of the Spending Measure?

The newly enacted law extends current funding levels through Jan. 30, ensuring that government operations remain funded while lawmakers continue work on the remaining appropriations bills.

In addition to the stopgap funding, the measure includes three full-year appropriations bills covering the “Legislative Branch, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Rural Development, and the Food and Drug Administration,” according to the House Appropriations Committee.

According to The Hill, the measure includes provisions to reverse widespread federal layoffs during the shutdown and prevent further job losses through early next year. It does not, however, include extensions for Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire in January.

Appropriators in both chambers are now turning to finalize the remaining nine spending bills.