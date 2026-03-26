White House. President Trump appointed the initial members to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
President Donald Trump has named the first members to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, including NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su.
Logo: U.S. White House / Wikimedia
/

Trump Names Tech Industry Leaders to PCAST

2 mins read

President Donald Trump has named the initial members to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST.

The White House said Wednesday David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar and a previous Wash100 awardee, and Michael Kratsios, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, will serve as co-chairs of PCAST.

Who Are the Members of PCAST?

The initial members include:

  • Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems
  • David Friedberg, CEO of The Production Board
  • Fred Ehrsam, co-founder of Coinbase and Paradigm
  • Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo
  • Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia
  • John Martinis, physicist and quantum computing researcher at Google Quantum AI and UC Santa Barbara
  • Larry Ellison, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle
  • Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD
  • Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz
  • Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta
  • Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies
  • Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle
  • Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google

What Is PCAST?

PCAST is a presidential advisory body established through an executive order signed in January 2025. It brings together scientists, engineers and industry leaders to provide the president with evidence-based recommendations to ensure that the latest technological advancements and scientific discoveries inform policies. 

The White House said the council can include up to 24 members and will focus on the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging technologies and their impact on economic growth and the U.S. workforce.

The advisory group traces its origins to 1933, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Science Advisory Board. Since then, each administration has formed its own version of the council to guide science and technology policy.

Related Articles

DOW CIO Kirsten Davies. The War Department unveiled a plan to consolidate its enterprise IT and cybersecurity programs.
DOW CIO Pushes Enterprise IT, Cyber Consolidation to Boost Warfighter Readiness

Department of War Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies told lawmakers the agency is undertaking a broad effort to transform the department’s technology ecosystem and cybersecurity program into a warfighting advantage. DOW CIO Kirsten Davies will be a keynote speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Sign up now to hear her and other government and industry leaders discuss modernization efforts involving legacy systems. What Is the War Department’s Core Transformation Strategy? Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity on Tuesday, Davies said the War Department plans to consolidate enterprise IT and cyber programs under

Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice logo. The FTC and the DOJ want comments on premerger reporting rules.
FTC, DOJ Seeking Public Input on Premerger Reporting Requirements

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division launched a joint public inquiry to evaluate the effectiveness of premerger reporting requirements established by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements, or HSR, Act. The agencies are seeking public comment on the updated HSR premerger notification form, which took effect in February 2025 but was vacated by a federal district court in February 2026, the FTC said Wednesday. A U.S. Court of Appeals later denied the commission’s motion for a stay pending appeal, prompting regulators to revert to a prior reporting form. Why Are FTC and DOJ Reviewing HSR Reporting Requirements?

DEVCOM ARL seal. The Army’s DEVCOM ARL partnered with Greystones to advance the use of AI for LVC toolkit under CRADA.
Army Research Lab, Greystones Partner to Advance AI for LVC Toolkit

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, known as DEVCOM ARL, has partnered with Greystones Group through a cooperative research and development agreement to advance the use of artificial intelligence, data orchestration and automation capabilities for its live, virtual and constructive, or LVC, toolkit. The Army’s latest partnership with industry reflects the growing momentum behind AI and data integration efforts that will take center stage at upcoming industry events. Attend the 2026 Army Summit this summer to join military officials and industry leaders as they discuss innovations driving next-generation Army capabilities. Register now! What Is the Scope