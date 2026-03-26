Trump Names Tech Industry Leaders to PCAST

President Donald Trump has named the initial members to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST.

The White House said Wednesday David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar and a previous Wash100 awardee, and Michael Kratsios, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, will serve as co-chairs of PCAST.

Who Are the Members of PCAST?

The initial members include:

Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems

David Friedberg, CEO of The Production Board

Fred Ehrsam, co-founder of Coinbase and Paradigm

Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia

John Martinis, physicist and quantum computing researcher at Google Quantum AI and UC Santa Barbara

Larry Ellison, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle

Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD

Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google

What Is PCAST?

PCAST is a presidential advisory body established through an executive order signed in January 2025. It brings together scientists, engineers and industry leaders to provide the president with evidence-based recommendations to ensure that the latest technological advancements and scientific discoveries inform policies.

The White House said the council can include up to 24 members and will focus on the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging technologies and their impact on economic growth and the U.S. workforce.

The advisory group traces its origins to 1933, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Science Advisory Board. Since then, each administration has formed its own version of the council to guide science and technology policy.