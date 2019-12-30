DHS Seeks New Acquisition Policy & Legislation Branch Director

Deltek
Jane Edwards December 30, 2019 News

The Department of Homeland Security’s office of the chief procurement officer has begun its search for a new director of acquisition policy and legislation branch.

A USAJobs notice published Dec. 18 says the selected candidate will oversee the rulemaking process and delegations related to procurement and determine whether to introduce or eliminate existing acquisition regulations.

The incumbent will also work with contracting activities to assess oversight reports, direct the testing of policies, offer expert analysis of other agencies’ policies and coordinate the review of legislative proposals.

DHS will accept applications for the post through Jan. 1.

