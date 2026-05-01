DOE, NRIC Seek Nuclear Energy Launch Pad Applications

The Department of Energy and the National Reactor Innovation Center have opened applications for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, signaling an effort to accelerate private sector deployment of advanced nuclear technologies through streamlined federal pathways.

The request for applications, posted on SAM.gov, builds on 2025 pilot programs to reduce regulatory friction and move technologies more quickly from development to demonstration and eventual commercialization, Idaho National Laboratory said Friday.

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What Opportunities Does the Launch Pad Offer?

The program provides two participation pathways:

Launch Pad INL : A roughly 2,000-acre site at Idaho National Laboratory offering pre-characterized land, existing infrastructure and direct access to nuclear expertise

A roughly 2,000-acre site at Idaho National Laboratory offering pre-characterized land, existing infrastructure and direct access to nuclear expertise Launch Pad USA: A framework allowing developers with DOE authorization to deploy projects at federal or nonfederal sites nationwide

Both pathways are designed to support various technologies, including advanced reactors, fuel fabrication, enrichment, recycling and related nuclear systems. Selected developers will benefit from regulatory assistance, flexible contracting mechanisms and access to national lab capabilities.

What Are the Key Requirements for Applicants?

The RFA outlines strict technical and financial expectations for participation, emphasizing near-term deployability.

Applicants must demonstrate:

Sufficiently mature designs ready for safety analysis and development

Established nuclear material and fuel supply plans

Adequate financing to support the full project life cycle

Execution readiness across procurement, staffing and supply chain

A clear commercialization pathway beyond demonstration

DOE will not provide funding for selected projects. All deployments must be privately financed, with participants responsible for design, construction, operations and decommissioning costs.

How Will Projects Be Selected?

DOE may select all, some or none of the proposals received, with priority given to projects that can move quickly into testing and operation. Launch Pad will not support commercial deployment projects licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

What’s the Timeline for Industry for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad?

DOE and NRIC will host a virtual industry day on May 19 to inform potential participants about the program, with questions accepted through mid-June and initial applications due in early July. The first round of selections is expected in August, after which the application process will remain open on a rolling basis for future consideration.