Gen. Stephen Whiting. The USSPACECOM commander announced the command's operational control of a Redstone Arsenal facility.
Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, announced the command’s operational control of a facility at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
Photo: U.S. Space Command
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USSPACECOM Announces 1st Operational HQ Element at Redstone Arsenal

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U.S. Space Command has taken operational control of a facility at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

USSPACECOM Announces 1st Operational HQ Element at Redstone Arsenal

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During a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Wednesday, Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of USSPACECOM, said the facility will house the first operational element of the command’s headquarters as part of its ongoing transition from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville.

“This facility represents a critical step forward for U.S. Space Command. This is where we plant our flag for the first operational element of our headquarters – the Joint Intelligence Support Element – here at Redstone Arsenal,” noted Whiting, a previous Wash100 awardee.

What Is JISE?

The Joint Intelligence Support Element, or JISE, operates under the USSPACECOM Intelligence Directorate and provides intelligence analysis to support the command’s operational mission.

The unit is expected to consist of about 80 personnel once the transition is complete. Its role includes delivering intelligence capabilities that support freedom of movement in the space domain.

How Is USSPACECOM Managing Its Transition to Huntsville?

In September, President Trump announced the relocation of USSPACOM’s headquarters to Huntsville.

Since then, the command has worked to identify facility requirements and coordinate with partners at Redstone Arsenal to support the move.

Whiting has set a goal of having at least 50 percent of the command operating from Redstone Arsenal by the end of 2028.

“As we execute the strategic transition of our combatant command headquarters to our new home at Redstone Arsenal here in Huntsville, our primary imperative remains absolute: maintaining uninterrupted space superiority and continuous warfighting readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Nathan Rusin, director of the USSPACECOM Intelligence Directorate. “Make no mistake, the JISE leading this charge serves as a symbol of our commitment to ensuring mission needs are executed flawlessly throughout this move.”

What Does USSPACECOM Do?

U.S. Space Command plans, executes and integrates military spacepower into multidomain global operations to defend national interests, deter aggression and counter threats.

The command delivers space capabilities to joint and combined forces. It employs joint forces from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force to accomplish its mission.

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