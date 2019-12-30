US Space Command Aims to Broaden Mission Through Allied Partnerships

The U.S. Space Command are working with multiple allied nations at an operational command and control facility in efforts to secure the global space domain.

USSPACECOM said Friday it maintains a strategic defense partnership with Australian, U.K. and Canadian allies through the Combined Space Operations Center.

CSpOC is built to operate 24/7 and allow a multinational space force plan, coordinate, integrate, synchronize and carry out missions.

“The threat is expanding and international collaboration is essential to strengthen deterrence against hostile actors," said Darren Whiteley, a group captain of the British air force and deputy director of CSpOC.

"Through these partnerships we are able to expand the depth and multiply the effects we can have to those evolving threats," he added.

Whiteley signed a tasking order for the Combined Force Space Component Command under the multinational Operation Olympic Defender initiative.