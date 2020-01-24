DWMR Selects Jacobs to Design Commercial Waste Building; Jan Walstrom Quoted

Jacobs has been selected by the Sacramento County Department of Waste Management and Recycling (DWMR) to provide consulting and design services for a new commercial waste building at the county's North Area Recovery Station (NARS) the company stated on Friday.

"This is a multifaceted solid waste project that requires optimization of current as well as future facilities," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Global Environmental Market Director Jan Walstrom. "Our design will incorporate construction phasing to meet the accelerated schedule while minimizing impacts to existing operations."

Jacobs will develop critical infrastructure for DWMR to address the waste increase in the greater Sacramento region, and help the department meet requirements of California Senate Bill (SB) 1383, which requires organizations to reduce greenhouse gases and increase organic waste recycling.

The company will also assist DWMR design new commercial waste building while supporting infrastructure. Specifically, Jacobs will develop the geotechnical design of ramps and a trench adjacent to the new facility, a trench drain storm sewer design, and the design of an air filtration system to treat odors from the building.

The company, with subcontractor JR Miller & Associates (JRMA), will deliver more than 150 transfer station designs and more than 100 working solid waste transfer, processing and organics facilities in California.

To achieve these objectives and proactively address the resulting compliance dates, DWMR requires the new commercial waste building to be operational by fall 2021.

Jacobs recently announced another environmental initiative on Jan. 22, 2019 to increase global sustainability. The company donated $467,230 to the Water For People nonprofit organization to help end the global water crisis with sustainable solutions.

Jacobs’ inaugural contribution will help drive Water For People's journey to Destination 2030. The 10-year initiative to support low and middle-income countries obtain United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6. The goal will ensure available and sustainable management of water and sanitation.

"With Jacobs support, we will help Water For People find new ways to scale their work to meet Destination 2030 and elevate their Everyone Forever model to positively impact millions more people in the next 10 years," said Jacobs chair and CEO, Steve Demetriou.



