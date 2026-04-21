US Navy logo. NSWCPD has begun testing AI models to detect early signs of submarine compressor failures.
NSWCPD has begun testing AI models to detect early signs of submarine compressor failures.
Logo: U.S. Navy
///

NSWCPD Tests AI/ML Models to Predict Submarine Compressor Failures

2 mins read

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, has begun testing artificial intelligence and machine learning models to determine whether they can identify early indicators of degradation in submarine air compressors before failure occurs. 

NSWCPD Tests AI/ML Models to Predict Submarine Compressor Failures

Don’t miss the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit tomorrow, April 22. Register now to hear high-level discussions on secure AI adoption.

Engineers at NSWCPD are evaluating an experimental model that analyzes vibration data from high-pressure air compressors, which support critical submarine functions, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday, noting that the goal is not only to detect faults but also to assess their progression and estimate time to failure. Calculating remaining useful life for components, however, requires large datasets and further model development.

The project aligns with the U.S. Navy’s broader push to advance predictive maintenance through its Condition-Based Maintenance Plus initiative, which integrates traditional maintenance practices with AI-driven diagnostics and prognostics.

“Projects like this help us understand where AI adds value, where it still falls short, and how we can align digital innovation with our core mission of delivering warfighting capability in both acquisition and sustainment to the fleet,” said NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel Thijs.

How Is NSWCPD Training AI Models to Detect Equipment Faults?

To generate usable data, NSWCPD engineers built a controlled test environment and introduced faults such as air leaks, inlet restrictions and cooling issues. Using arrays of accelerometers, the team collected vibration signals to train models to distinguish between normal and faulty conditions.

According to Colin Dingley, machine learning engineer at NSWCPD, early tests show the models can reduce thousands of vibration inputs into a small set of indicators that reliably identify common faults.

“Our lab tests to date show real promise,” Dingley said, noting that the next phase will focus on scaling the models with more diverse datasets and testing performance in operational conditions.

What Other AI Initiatives Is NSWCPD Advancing?

The compressor project is part of a broader portfolio of AI and data-driven efforts at NSWCPD. These include developing machine learning algorithms for power-system health, digital twin models for shipboard systems and enterprise remote monitoring capabilities.

Related Articles

Laura Stanton. The FAS deputy commissioner at the General Services Administration has been named acting FAS commissioner.
Laura Stanton Named Acting GSA FAS Commissioner

The General Services Administration has appointed Laura Stanton, deputy commissioner of Federal Acquisition Service, as acting FAS commissioner following the departure of Josh Gruenbaum, a previous Wash100 awardee, Federal News Network reported Friday. As leadership shifts at FAS, attention remains on how civilian agencies will continue advancing procurement priorities and modernization efforts. These evolving priorities—from AI adoption and cloud infrastructure to cybersecurity, workforce enablement and enterprisewide programs—will be in focus at the 2026 FedCiv Summit. Save your seat now! In an email obtained by FNN, GSA Administrator Ed Forst said Stanton will serve in the role on an interim basis

Emil Michael. The DOW under secretary for research and engineering remarked on the reauthorization of SBIR and STTR programs.
Pentagon Advances Redesigned SBIR-STTR Initiative

The Department of War is advancing a redesigned Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer initiative following the reauthorization of the programs under the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act. DOW Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, a 2026 Wash100 honoree, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit this Wednesday, April 22. Register now to hear Davies and other government leaders discuss emerging technologies and efforts to drive defense modernization.  DOW said Monday the effort aims to speed up the delivery of advanced capabilities to warfighters while strengthening the defense innovation base

USSF Chief of Space Operations Chance Saltzman. The U.S. Space Force intends to establish the Cislunar Acquisition Office.
Space Force to Launch Cislunar Acquisition Office for Lunar Mission Support

The U.S. Space Force plans to establish a Cislunar Coordination Office, an acquisition task force that will coordinate technology development and planning for cislunar operations, Breaking Defense reported Monday. The 2026 Air and Space Summit, presented by Potomac Officers Club, will be held on July 30. The GovCon event will welcome Air Force and Space Force leaders, as well as industry executives, to discuss advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future of air and space operations. Secure your spot today. What Is the Purpose of the Cislunar Coordination Office? The new office will focus on organizing efforts across government agencies involved