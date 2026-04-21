Emil Michael. The DOW under secretary for research and engineering remarked on the reauthorization of SBIR and STTR programs.
Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, commented on the reauthorization of the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
Photo: Department of War
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Pentagon Advances Redesigned SBIR-STTR Initiative

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The Department of War is advancing a redesigned Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer initiative following the reauthorization of the programs under the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act.

Pentagon Advances Redesigned SBIR-STTR Initiative

DOW Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, a 2026 Wash100 honoree, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit this Wednesday, April 22. Register now to hear Davies and other government leaders discuss emerging technologies and efforts to drive defense modernization. 

DOW said Monday the effort aims to speed up the delivery of advanced capabilities to warfighters while strengthening the defense innovation base through small business participation.

“The reauthorization of SBIR and STTR will allow the War Department to quickly align its innovation investments directly with our most urgent warfighting needs,” said Emil Michael, under secretary for research and engineering at DOW.

“We are supercharging American small businesses to become a critical part of our national defense. They will ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive battlefield advantage for years to come,” added Michael, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Opportunities Are Available to Small Businesses?

DOW released multiple SBIR/STTR solicitations immediately following the reauthorization, with more than 90 topics open to industry. The department is directing small businesses to the DOW SBIR/STTR Innovation Portal for information on those solicitations and proposal timelines.

What Is the ART Program?

The DOW Office for Small Business Innovation has established the Accelerated Research for Transition program, known as ART, to facilitate the transition of high-performing Phase II SBIR/STTR efforts into scalable Phase III outcomes with increased speed, accountability and alignment to operational demand signals.

The ART program provides additional non-dilutive capital investment and offers multiple pathways to transition capabilities from development to production, operation and sustainment.

How Will the Relaunched SBIR/STTR Enterprise Operate?

DOW has redesigned the SBIR/STTR program to deliver across three innovation outcomes: differentiated technology, scalable products and operational capability innovation. The department plans to leverage the expertise of U.S. small businesses and academic institutions to deliver technology to the warfighter and expand the defense industrial base through commercialization efforts, while continuing coordination with the Small Business Administration.

“Reauthorization of the SBIR/STTR program ensures we can continue delivering critical technologies to the warfighter, responsibly invest taxpayer dollars, and empower U.S. small businesses to drive innovation that strengthens our national security,” said Gina Sims, director of the DOW Office for Small Business Innovation.

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