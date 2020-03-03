DoD Official James Anderson Nominated for Defense Policy Post

James Anderson, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, has received President Donald Trump's nomination to serve as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy.

He held multiple defense-related leadership roles in his career, including those with Marine Corps University and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the White House said Monday.

The former academia member oversaw education programs during his time with the university, and prior to that, was a dean at Marine Corps War College.

Anderson also contributed active-duty military service to the U.S. Marine Corps as an intelligence officer. The nominee is a recipient of defense-related awards such as the OSD Medal for Exceptional Public Service.