AECOM Releases Actions to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

AECOM has released an update on the COVID-19 response throughout the global coronavirus pandemic to safeguard its employees and operations while continuing to deliver services and solutions to help clients and communities along the path to recovery, the company announced on Friday.

The company will safeguard its employees and operations by following the guidelines from government agencies and leading health organizations. AECOM has implemented comprehensive enterprise resilience plans to include the restriction of all non-essential business travel, enhancement of virtual consultation tools and the expansion of office and project site safety procedures.

AECOM has mitigated actions with the coronavirus outbreak in Asia and enacted its business resilience and continuity expertise. The company’s global teams will utilize technology to collaborate, sustain client delivery and share industry-leading disaster response and recovery credentials with public-sector and private clients.

AECOM will also transition its global workforce to remote working where appropriate, bolstered by key investments in information technology to enable robust remote work environments; nearly 90 percent of the firm’s design team in the Americas is working remotely.

In addition, the company will continue to work with its federal, state and local clients, as well as engage with government officials, to support immediate and long-term demands created by the coronavirus crisis and as funding from economic stimulus programs begins to enter the market.

