James Geurts Talks Navy’s $88.5B Increase in Contract Awards Amid Disruptions

James Geurts, assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for research, development and acquisition, said the service has so far awarded over $88.5 billion in contracts despite the current health crisis, USNI News reported Thursday. Geurts, a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, told the publication that the Navy increased its contract obligations from $66.3 billion in 2019 all while 95 percent of staff are teleworking.

“Everything I’m trying to do here in accelerating work, coming up with new business approaches is to create stability, a stable demand signal,” said Geurts. “I think one of our keys to steepen that recovery and reinvention ramp is going to be having steady work there as fast as we can.”

According to Geurts, the Navy is studying potential telework-based aviation maintenance work as well as remote training, installation and technology support. The Navy is also working to identify new opportunities for aircraft and ship repair activities, he added.

The Navy acquisition head noted that the service is continuing efforts to “manage our way through delay and disruption” that may impact operations within the defense industrial base.

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.