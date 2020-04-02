NASA Eyes Changes to Human Spaceflight Unit, Commercial Services Contracts

NASA is looking to restructure its Human Exploration and Operations directorate which could lead to changes in the Artemis mission to the moon slated for 2024, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

Craig Kundrot, director of NASA’s space life and physical sciences research and applications division, said at a prior online industry event that the proposed reorganization follows the appointment of Doug Loverro as the HEO directorate’s associate administrator.

In July 2019, NASA Administrator and a previous Wash100 Award recipient Jim Bridenstine announced plans to make changes to HEO’s leadership team in an effort to meet Artemis’ 2024 deadline.

The HEO mission directorate oversees Artemis as well as other programs supporting the International Space Station. The Artemis effort encompasses a range of other programs including the Orion crew vehicle, Space Launch System and commercial crew efforts.

NASA expects to announce the HEO restructuring as well as changes to lunar lander contracts in the coming weeks.

