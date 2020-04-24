OPM Opens Federal COVID-19 Donation Portal; Michael Rigas Quoted

Michael Rigas, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, has authorized a solicitation that will allow agencies to pledge funding to over 6,000 charities under the Combined Federal Campaign program.

Rigas said in a memo issued Wednesday that agencies may pledge support through the CFC’s online donation portal to help organizations under the 2019 CFC Charity List in various COVID-19 response efforts.

As part of the program, federal employees as well as military personnel, retirees and other staff may also provide donations through payroll-based pledges and issue gifts to CFC partners through a mobile app.

The move also designates Benjamin Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as a special solicitation “honorary champion”, the memo states.

“The CFC is uniquely positioned to supplement the Federal government’s overall response by allowing employees to pledge additional resources to these vetted charities and to those that are actively responding throughout the world to various community needs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Rigas said.

The CFC portal will remain open through June 30.