Matthew Swartz Takes on Dual Role to Lead Navy Staff

Matthew Swartz has assumed the role of Navy staff director while continuing to serve as executive director on the chief of naval operations’ staff, the U.S Navy announced Wednesday.

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Why Is the Navy Consolidating Leadership Roles?

CNO Adm. Daryl Caudle said the dual-hatted leadership structure is intended to sharpen accountability and decision-making speed as the Navy shifts from a peacetime posture to a more operationally focused footing under its recently released Fighting Instructions.

The change aligns with the priorities of Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, including strengthening support for sailors, advancing force structure initiatives such as the Golden Fleet effort and maintaining an unwavering commitment to homeland defense.

What Will Swartz Oversee?

In his expanded role, Swartz will coordinate Navy staff activities, serve as a senior adviser for the civilian workforce and help instill a warfighting mindset across the total force. Additionally, he will continue to spearhead engagement with academic and community partners to fortify the Navy industrial base.

“My goal is to ensure our team has the coordination and resources necessary to effectively manage the business of the Navy, Swartz said. “We remain focused on empowering our people as we advance Admiral Caudle’s priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight.”

Who Is Matthew Swartz?

Swartz has held several senior civilian leadership roles within the Navy, including executive director at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, where he aligned resources in support of fleet operations.

He also served in leadership positions at Naval Information Forces and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, overseeing information warfare, communications and cybersecurity functions.

“His experience and leadership are essential to driving alignment between staffs, enforcing high standards, and empowering our civilian and military professionals to think, act, and perform with the urgency required to prevail in an ever evolving and complex maritime environment,” said Caudle.