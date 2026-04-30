IARPA seal. IARPA has issued a solicitation for five AI-focused research programs.
IARPA has issued a solicitation for five AI-focused research programs.
Logo: IARPA
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IARPA Unveils Five AI-Focused Research Programs to Advance Intelligence Capabilities

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The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has launched five new artificial intelligence-focused research programs under its Emerging Technology Accelerator framework, opening new pathways for industry to support mission-critical intelligence capabilities through prototype other transaction agreements.IARPA Unveils Five AI-Focused Research Programs to Advance Intelligence Capabilities

The effort aligns with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s ODNI 2.0 initiative to accelerate the transition of emerging technologies into operational use and strengthen collaboration with the private sector, IARPA said Wednesday.

According to IARPA Director Russell Miller, the agency is positioning itself as the entry point for intelligence community technology requirements, with a focus on tapping commercial innovation.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 to gain direct insights from senior intelligence officials and build strategic relationships within the intelligence ecosystem.

How Will Each Program Support Intelligence Missions?

  • ARCADE (Artificial Reasoning for Circuit Automation and Design Engineering)
    Seeks to accelerate electrical circuit design by developing an AI-driven knowledge assistant that ingests technical data, such as schematics and datasheets, and enables rapid component selection and design decisions.
  • COSMIC (Commercial Observation for Spatio-temporal Monitoring for Indications of Change)
    Aims to integrate commercial remote sensing data and open-source geolocation information into dynamic geospatial models and develop an agentic AI analytic system capable of answering intelligence questions.
  • DECIPHER
    Focuses on detecting and interpreting emerging or coded language, including slang, jargon and acronyms, by generating contextual definitions and tracking how meaning evolves over time.
  • LocUS (Location Using Sound)
    Develops capabilities to geolocate video content using audio and visual signals, improving analysts’ ability to determine where footage was captured even when metadata is unavailable.
  • MOVES (Movement Observation and Video-based Evaluation System)
    Explores the use of video analytics to support remote assessment of neurological conditions, with potential applications in both healthcare and broader intelligence use cases.

“These research programs will help build capabilities that are directly applicable to mission needs by bridging the technical gap between emerging solutions and successful application,” said Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas.

What Does the OTA-Based Approach Mean for Industry?

IARPA’s Emerging Technology Accelerator uses an other transaction authority model for the programs to streamline engagement with both traditional and non-traditional contractors.

The structure is intended to accelerate award timelines, reduce barriers to entry for commercial firms, enable iterative development and rapid prototyping, and support transition of technologies into operational environments.

To qualify for an other transaction agreement, a prototype project must satisfy at least one of the following criteria:

  • Significant non-traditional participation: At least one non-traditional defense contractor or a non-profit research institution must participate in the project to a significant extent.
  • Small business & NDC exclusivity: All significant non-federal participants must be either small businesses or NDCs.
  • Cost-sharing requirement: At least one-third of the total project cost must be funded by non-federal sources.

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