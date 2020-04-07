Unisys Provides Cloud Transition, Digital Government Services to Government Agencies through New Zealand Marketplace; Shirley Harrod Quoted

Unisys Corporation has announced that it has been accepted to provide Cloud Transition Services based on Unisys CloudForte to New Zealand government agencies through Marketplace, Unisys announced on Tuesday.

"The New Zealand government has committed to making it easy for citizens to engage with the government using secure, smart and seamless digital services. This includes a requirement to use public cloud services in preference to traditional IT systems," said Shirley Harrod, vice president, Public Sector, for Unisys Asia Pacific.

Marketplace will connect suppliers with the government, simplifying the procurement process for both sectors. The Marketplace will expedite the initial primary procurement process and reduce the obstacles for suppliers that work with the government.

Unisys’ Marketplace Cloud Transition Services will include cloud strategy, architecture, migration planning, transition execution, cloud optimization and operational handover of current end user services into a public or hybrid cloud environment. The company’s CloudForte will supply a comprehensive array of services designed to successfully transform client organizations to a cloud environment.

"However, successful cloud adoption requires alignment with the business transformation strategy and desired business outcomes. Unisys CloudForte services are designed to help organizations accelerate their cloud adoption, no matter where they are in the cloud journey – from legacy migration to new cloud design and deployment for hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” added Harrod.

Unisys’ research has indicated that a holistic approach to cloud transformation, rather than a 'lift and shift' approach, is fundamental for helping organizations achieve the business benefits and outcomes they expect.

According to the Unisys Cloud Success Barometer, the top reason more than half of New Zealand organizations reported they had not realized notable benefits from cloud computing, was because they had not integrated their migration plan into their broader business transformation strategy.

Unisys CloudForte is designed to enable and support the holistic IT and organizational change required to integrate cloud adoption into the overall business strategy. “Security compliance is build-in from the outset as CloudForte Compliance™ incorporates Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) principles and tools. Being part of Marketplace streamlines the process for government agencies to review and access our CloudForte services," Harrod concluded.

In addition to Unisys’ support with New Zealand’s cloud program, the company also announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has selected the company to continue to provide private hybrid cloud services as well as an integrated security framework and related disaster recovery services through the Pa. Compute Services (PACS) contract, Unisys reported in March 2020.

The two-year contract extension, worth up to $144 million, was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Under the contract, Unisys will continue to support the part of the Commonwealth's secure hybrid cloud environment that includes the ability to access and pay for IT services.

"We look forward to continuing to provide value through the PACS agreement to help the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania achieve its goals by adopting a hybrid cloud model and securing critical data at a lower cost to citizens," said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys Enterprise Solutions Americas.

Unisys will support Pennsylvania's digital government initiatives and provide continuity in the delivery of vital systems and data center operations for state agencies and citizens. The contract extends work first awarded to Unisys in 2014.

In addition, the company will continue to provide managed services for mainframe support, storage, security and containers; related command center services; disaster recovery management; database services and facilities management.

"As a Pennsylvania-based company, Unisys is proud of its longstanding relationship with the Commonwealth, as well as our solid service record and our ability to bring unique innovative solutions to state agencies," added Morrison.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing.