USAF Rolls Out New Service Desk Under Bigger IT Effort

The U.S. Air Force has launched a proof-of-concept service desk that uses artificial intelligence to support airmen whether at flight or at base, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The new platform is part of USAF's wider enterprise information technology-as-a-service or EITaaS effort that aims to digitally transform the service branch.

USAF seeks to modernize the Air Force via new cloud, infrastructure and other IT technologies under EITaaS.

Bill Marion, USAF chief information officer who is stepping down soon, said the new service desk underwent seven months of preparation to launch at bases including Maxwell Air Force Base and Cannon AFB.

Science Applications International Corp. developed the AI-supported service desk. Unisys, now part of SAIC, received a $76M contract for the platform's development last year.