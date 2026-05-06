Medical technology. ARPA-H launched the Intelligent Generator of Research program.
ARPA-H launched the Intelligent Generator of Research program.
Photo: ipopba / Adobe Stock
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New ARPA-H Program Aims to Accelerate Biomedical Research With AI

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The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health has launched a new program aimed at accelerating biomedical discovery through an artificial intelligence-enabled research ecosystem designed to improve reproducibility, collaboration and disease modeling.

ARPA-H said Tuesday the Intelligent Generator of Research, or IGoR, program will support the development of AI-powered systems intended to generate, validate and refine biomedical research more efficiently, particularly for complex and chronic diseases.New ARPA-H Program Aims to Accelerate Biomedical Research With AI

The Potomac Officers Club will convene senior healthcare leaders at its 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Register now to hear top officials discuss FY 2027 contracting priorities, modernization efforts and investments in digital health capabilities. 

What Is the IGoR Program?

IGoR is designed to address longstanding challenges in biomedical research, including fragmented workflows, limited cross-disciplinary collaboration and the replication crisis affecting scientific research.

The program will fund teams working across artificial intelligence, computational biology, experimental science and laboratory infrastructure to build connected systems capable of modeling diseases, identifying knowledge gaps and recommending experiments to improve scientific understanding.

ARPA-H said the initiative will focus on conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and autoimmune disorders, where biological complexity has outpaced traditional research methods.

How Will IGoR Work?

The program will establish standardized experimental protocols and a network of laboratories to replicate studies and generate validated data.

According to ARPA-H, the resulting data will continuously improve the underlying disease models, creating what the agency described as a more adaptive and systematic research ecosystem.

“Families shouldn’t wait for breakthroughs while new knowledge trickles through the literature and researchers do experiments that are the most familiar rather than the most informative,” said ARPA-H Director Alicia Jackson. “With IGoR, ARPA-H will modernize how evidence is generated, shared, and validated—so even research beyond our accelerated science portfolio can deliver breakthroughs in years, not decades.”

IGoR aligns with ARPA-H’s effort to expand partnerships with researchers, startups and technology companies to advance health innovation. Since taking over as director in late 2025, Jackson has emphasized efforts spanning healthcare cybersecurity, distributed biomanufacturing and advanced medical technologies.

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