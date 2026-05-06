Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, and leaders from major defense companies announced the launch of the “Right to Integrate” hackathon to accelerate the integration of Army systems with industry technologies.

Senior Army leadership will convene for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Don’t miss this chance to network with other defense industrial base partners and get in front of military and government buyers; register now!

What Is the Army’s Right to Integrate Initiative?

The Army said Tuesday the “Right to Integrate” initiative, or R2I, will bring together the Army and defense contractors to test whether offensive and defensive weapon systems, sensors and business platforms can share data and communicate across operational environments.

Participating companies include Anduril , Boeing , General Dynamics , L3Harris , Leidos , Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman , Palantir , Perennial Autonomy and RTX . The effort builds on work tied to Next Generation Command and Control and broader modular open systems architecture initiatives intended to reduce barriers between systems developed by different manufacturers.

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet , a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the company is focused on integrating platforms and mission systems into a unified, operational capability by connecting sensors, shooters and decision-making across domains.

“Efforts like this Army-led initiative help accelerate that work. By bringing government and industry together, we’re moving faster to deliver capability at scale while strengthening resilience so every system contributes to a more credible and capable deterrent,” Taiclet said.

Why Is Integration Critical for the Army?

Driscoll emphasized that the war in Ukraine demonstrated the importance of speed and open architecture in high-intensity warfare. Army systems from different manufacturers have historically operated in silos, requiring costly and time-consuming manual integration. The R2I effort seeks to eliminate these barriers by mandating open interfaces and documentation.

“If you do not expose your interfaces and your documentation, you will not be able to join the ecosystem. This will be especially true for autonomous systems,” said Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller.