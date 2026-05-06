Daniel Driscoll. The secretary of the Army and industry leaders announced the launch of the 
Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, along with industry leaders, announced the launch of the "Right to Integrate” initiative.
Photo: U.S. Army
/

Army, Defense Firms Launch ‘Right to Integrate’ Hackathon Initiative

2 mins read

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, and leaders from major defense companies announced the launch of the “Right to Integrate” hackathon to accelerate the integration of Army systems with industry technologies.

Senior Army leadership will convene for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Don’t miss this chance to network with other defense industrial base partners and get in front of military and government buyers; register now!

What Is the Army’s Right to Integrate Initiative?

The Army said Tuesday the “Right to Integrate” initiative, or R2I, will bring together the Army and defense contractors to test whether offensive and defensive weapon systems, sensors and business platforms can share data and communicate across operational environments.

Participating companies include AndurilBoeingGeneral DynamicsL3HarrisLeidosLockheed MartinNorthrop GrummanPalantir, Perennial Autonomy and RTX. The effort builds on work tied to Next Generation Command and Control and broader modular open systems architecture initiatives intended to reduce barriers between systems developed by different manufacturers.

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet, a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the company is focused on integrating platforms and mission systems into a unified, operational capability by connecting sensors, shooters and decision-making across domains.

 “Efforts like this Army-led initiative help accelerate that work. By bringing government and industry together, we’re moving faster to deliver capability at scale while strengthening resilience so every system contributes to a more credible and capable deterrent,” Taiclet said.

Why Is Integration Critical for the Army?

Driscoll emphasized that the war in Ukraine demonstrated the importance of speed and open architecture in high-intensity warfare. Army systems from different manufacturers have historically operated in silos, requiring costly and time-consuming manual integration. The R2I effort seeks to eliminate these barriers by mandating open interfaces and documentation.

“If you do not expose your interfaces and your documentation, you will not be able to join the ecosystem. This will be especially true for autonomous systems,” said Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller.

Army, Defense Firms Launch ‘Right to Integrate’ Hackathon Initiative

Related Articles

Leonel Garciga. The Army CIO has stepped down from his role.
Leonel Garciga Steps Down as Army CIO

The U.S. Army has announced that Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga, a two-time Wash100 awardee, stepped down from his role on Friday. As government and industry officials continue conversations about Army modernization efforts, military and industry leaders will gather on June 18 at the 2026 Army Summit to discuss the service’s evolving technology priorities. The event will feature discussions on AI, reconfigurable air defense and cost-effective fires, cybersecurity, and the future of the tactical edge. Sign up now! In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, the Office of the Army CIO said officials held a farewell ceremony on Friday, May 1,

Artificial intelligence. CAISI has signed agreements with Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI to advance frontier AI testing.
CAISI Signs Frontier AI Testing Agreements With 3 Companies

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation, or CAISI, has signed agreements with Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI to support frontier artificial intelligence testing and research tied to national security efforts.  As government and industry leaders expand efforts to evaluate frontier AI systems for national security applications, discussions around AI’s growing role in cybersecurity continue to gain momentum. The 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will feature a panel discussion about the role of AI in cyber defense. Reserve your spot now! NIST said Tuesday the agreements build on previously announced partnerships that were

Medical technology. ARPA-H launched the Intelligent Generator of Research program.
New ARPA-H Program Aims to Accelerate Biomedical Research With AI

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health has launched a new program aimed at accelerating biomedical discovery through an artificial intelligence-enabled research ecosystem designed to improve reproducibility, collaboration and disease modeling. ARPA-H said Tuesday the Intelligent Generator of Research, or IGoR, program will support the development of AI-powered systems intended to generate, validate and refine biomedical research more efficiently, particularly for complex and chronic diseases. The Potomac Officers Club will convene senior healthcare leaders at its 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Register now to hear top officials discuss FY 2027 contracting priorities, modernization efforts and investments in digital health