Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall Nominated as Joint Staff CIO, Director

President Trump has nominated Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall to assume the roles of chief information officer and director for command, control, communications, and computers at Joint Chiefs of Staff. At present, Crall serves as senior military adviser to the undersecretary of cyber policy at the Department of Defense (DoD), DoD said Wednesday.

Prior to his current role, Crall worked as the joint liaison officer to the 7th Air Force's 607th Air Support Operations Group in Korea. He also served at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Command as operations officer.

Crall performed 34 combat missions and held various roles during Operation Iraqi Freedom.