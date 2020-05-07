Home / News / Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall Nominated as Joint Staff CIO, Director

Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall Nominated as Joint Staff CIO, Director

Matthew Nelson May 7, 2020 News

Dennis Crall
Dennis Crall

President Trump has nominated Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall to assume the roles of chief information officer and director for command, control, communications, and computers at Joint Chiefs of Staff. At present, Crall serves as senior military adviser to the undersecretary of cyber policy at the Department of Defense (DoD), DoD said Wednesday.

Prior to his current role, Crall worked as the joint liaison officer to the 7th Air Force's 607th Air Support Operations Group in Korea. He also served at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Command as operations officer.

Crall performed 34 combat missions and held various roles during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Check Also

Sen. Elizabeth Warre

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wants Pentagon to Shed Light on Increased Progress Payment Rates

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has asked the Department of Defense (DoD) to answer some questions about the increased progress payment rates for contractors. DoD released a memo in March that increases the progress payment rates to 90 percent for large businesses and to 95 percent for small businesses in an effort to ensure cash flow into the industrial base during the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved