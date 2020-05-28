Sepio Systems Establishes U.S. Board of Directors, Appoints Kathleen Casey, Monique Shivanandan and Bonnie Stith as Inaugural Board Members; Yossi Appleboum Quoted

Sepio Systems has recently established its U.S. Board of Directors and appointed Kathleen Casey, Monique Shivanandan and Bonnie Stith as inaugural board members to help guide the company into new markets.

"To stack the board with the top female leaders in the cybersecurity arena is an honor to help guide us through the next phases of growth and create a mark on the industry that the technology landscape is changing," said Yossi Appleboum, Co-Founder and CEO of Sepio System.

Casey, former commissioner with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), currently serves as a senior advisor with Patomak Global Partners. Prior to joining the SEC, Casey served in various legal and policy roles in the U.S. Senate.

With the Senate, she served as staff director and counsel of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; chief of staff and legislative director to a senator; and dtaff director of the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Regulatory Relief in the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

Also joining Sepio’s board, Shivanandan is a recognized technology leader with 30 years of experience. She will bring deep-rooted knowledge in technology and has served as a chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO) and technology advisor across various sectors. Shivanandan is a former group CIO at Chubb Group of Insurance Companies.

Shivanandan joined Chubb in 2017, after leading the digital transformation of Aviva. She served as CTO of Capital One, CIO of British Telecommunications and chief information security officer CISO of BellSouth Telecommunications.

Stith, former executive with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and president of Stith Associates Coaching and Consulting, will join Sepio Systems' U.S. Board of Directors. She will bring decades of experience across a variety of sectors to help expedite the company's innovation and expansion plans.

As the former director center for Cyber Intelligence of the Directorate of Digital Innovation (DDI) at the CIA, Stith is an experienced cyber threat expert and executive coach. Throughout her career she has led diverse workforces on intelligence missions, focusing particularly on empowering leaders and organizations to create new opportunities for success through diversity.

Stith currently spearheads a leadership and management consultancy as the president of Stith Associates Coaching and Consulting. As she leads the company, Stith has applied her decades of cybersecurity and leadership experience to guide others.

"Forming the U.S. Board of Directors is a huge milestone for Sepio as we double down on our commitment to servicing the federal government and private sector in the states," added Appleboum.

About Sepio Systems

Sepio is disrupting the cyber-security industry by uncovering hidden hardware attacks. Sepio Prime provides security teams with full visibility into their hardware assets and their behavior in real time. A comprehensive policy enforcement module allows administrators to easily define granular device usage rules and continuously monitor and protect their infrastructure.

Leveraging a combination of physical fingerprinting technology together with device behavior analytics, Sepio's software-only solution offers instant detection and response to any threat or breach attempt coming from a manipulated or infected element.