Unanet

CISA, NSA Release Security Advisory on Operational Technology; Anne Neuberger Quoted

Nichols Martin July 24, 2020 News, Technology

CISA, NSA Release Security Advisory on Operational Technology; Anne Neuberger Quoted
Anne Neuberger

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) partnered with the National Security Agency (NSA) to jointly issue a guidance document on the protection of critical infrastructure and control systems associated with operational technology.

The joint advisory includes information on observed tactics and techniques employed by cyber actors and potential impacts on operational technology systems, CISA, part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said Thursday.

“Operational technology assets are pervasive and underpin many essential national security functions, as well as the Defense Industrial Base,” said Anne Neuberger, director of NSA's Cybersecurity Directorate and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. 

The government released the advisory to help operational technology users evaluate their cybersecurity against threats.

“We encourage all stakeholders to apply our joint recommendations with DHS CISA," Neuberger added.

Tags

Check Also

Artificial Intelligence

Reps. Will Hurd, Robin Kelly Unveil First of Four AI Stretegic Documents

Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas as well as a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., have put out a white paper discussing the future relevance of artificial intelligence in the country's workforce and education.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved