AWS Launches io2 for Amazon EBS; Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, Paul Constantinides Quoted

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of io2 , the next generation Provisioned IOPS SSD volumes for Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), the company reported on Tuesday.

“Customers rely on highly durable AWS block storage to keep their business-critical applications running at any scale,” said Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec , VP, Block and Object Storage, AWS. “Today, we are excited to announce new high durability io2 volumes, that provide existing customers 100x higher volume durability than io1 at no additional cost.”

AWS’ io2 volume will provide higher volume durability when compared to io1 Amazon EBS volumes, which will reduce storage failures and make data more resilient. The enhancements will provide better application availability.

“For new customers where five nines of storage durability is critical to migrate on-premises business critical applications to AWS, io2 brings together performance, durability, and agility all in a single EBS volume,” Bukovec added.

With io2, customers can drive 10x higher input/output operations per second (IOPS) from provisioned storage to improve storage and reduce cost. AWS io2 will support performance-intensive, business critical applications, including ERP, CRM,and online transaction systems.

AWS io2 will be able to run on databases such as SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, Apache Cassandra, MySQL and PostreSQL.

Customers can create new io2 volumes or upgrade existing volumes to io2 volumes using Elastic Volumes, which customers use to modify the volume type without any downtime for applications running on their Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances.

“Our commitment to our core value of customer success includes ensuring Salesforce applications are available whenever our customers need them,” said Paul Constantinides , EVP of Engineering, at Salesforce . “Delivering an always-on experience requires highly reliable storage. With AWS and EBS new io2 volumes designed for five nines durability, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.”

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.