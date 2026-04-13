The Department of the Air Force has announced its pursuit of industry partnerships to develop and operate advanced artificial intelligence data centers across three installations in Alaska, the U.S. Space Force said Friday.

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What Is the Scope of the DAF AI Data Center Request?

DAF has issued a request for lease proposals on SAM.gov outlining plans to make about 4,700 acres of land available at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base and Clear Space Force Station. The effort is structured under the Enhanced Use Lease model, which allows the Air Force to lease underutilized property for commercial purposes in exchange for financial returns.

Under the proposal, selected partners would build and manage one or more AI data centers on designated parcels. The project includes 12 identified parcels for possible development. The chosen developer will oversee all phases, from financing and permitting to construction and sustained operations.

“By making this land available, we are supporting the growing demands of the AI industry while generating value that directly supports our missions and the readiness of our Airmen and Guardians,” said Robert Moriarty , deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Installations.

How Can Industry Partners Engage With DAF?

The service will host a virtual industry day on April 23 to provide details regarding the proposal process and engage with potential offerors. Interested contractors can also participate in in-person tours of the proposed sites. Tours are scheduled for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on April 28, Clear Space Force Station on April 29 and Eielson Air Force Base on April 30.