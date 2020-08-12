DoD Eyes Open Architecture Framework for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

Energy Weapons

The Department of Defense (DoD) is looking to deploy a modular open system architecture (MOSA) to support the operations of directed-energy weapons such as microwave systems and high-powered lasers, DoD News reported Tuesday.

Chris Behre, head of directed energy and MOSA at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, told attendees at a Booz Allen Hamilton-sponsored event that MOSA will help quicken the pace of development through the installation of standardized weapons and execution of incremental updates.

Sean Ross, deputy lead of the High Energy Laser Technical Area and prototyping liaison for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), noted during the same event that a successful MOSA program can help attract nontraditional vendors that develop niche technologies.

According to Ross, the key is to establish a broad set of government program standards and allowing industry to develop their own approaches.

The DoD and Missile Defense Agency (MDA) are working on a draft MOSA strategy that will be available for feedback in the coming months, Behre said.