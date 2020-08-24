NASA Eyes Machine Learning, DoD Partnerships to Support Zero-Trust Implementation

AI

Mike Witt, associate chief information officer for cybersecurity and privacy at NASA, has said the agency is working to apply zero-trust principles through emerging technologies and partnerships with the Department of Defense (DoD), FedScoop reported Friday.

Witt told attendees at an ACT-IAC webinar that NASA is investing in an enterprise-wide system that will leverage machine learning to collate system logs and detect cyber threats.

According to Witt, NASA is also partnering with the DoD and intelligence community in red teaming activities to improve agency capacities for network threat detection. NASA is additionally looking to collaborate with commercial entities to complement threat analysis activities, he added.

“We’ve got to get away from the mindset of: You can account for every alert,” Witt noted. “You’ve got to embrace orchestration … artificial intelligence, machine learning.”

Most NASA employees worked remotely in missions during the COVID-19 pandemic including the Demo-2 launch in May, according to FedScoop.