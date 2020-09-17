Novetta Recognized for National Security Efforts Under NCIS RISER Program; Bill Dorr, Kevin Heald Quoted

Kevin Heald, VP of Information Explotation for Novetta

Novetta has been recognized by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Technical Services Field Office Identity Activities Branch (TSFO-IA) for the company’s contributions to the RISER Program , which won “Best Technical Advancement” during the FedID awards .

“Throughout development, applied advancements in machine learning domains improved RISER’s operational efficiency,” said Bill Dorr, senior director of Mission Platform Automation Group. “Our team is able to ideate, innovate, and engineer creative solutions when we have a partner, like the TSFO-IA team, who embraces new technologies.”

RISER is Government-off-the-Shelf (GOTS) software for rapid ingestion of biometric data from fingerprint cards. The software will convert the data into digital images to search against databases and watchlists for threats. TSFO-IA has advanced card scanning technology to efficiently make hundreds of thousands of previously archived biometric records available for automated biometric matching .

RISER has utilized neural networks to train algorithms that recognize the layout and image placement of biometric and biographic fields on fingerprint cards. The software has reduced the time and effort to process biometric records, increasing card processing time by 3,390 percent per hour and reduced delivery time from a year to a week.

The RISER program has advanced national security across federal agencies, including the Department of State , U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) to assist partner nations with their fingerprint collections.

Through RISER and collaboration with NCIS field offices, international law enforcement relationships are strengthened, criminal information is shared and valuable services are provided in support of this nation and its allies.

The TSFO-IA team included Novetta and multiple government organizations, including Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD A&S), CDM and DFSC . The Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) was the programmatic team lead and financial sponsor of the most recent RISER development project.

“RISER is a classic example of how Novetta partners with our customers to apply cutting edge technology to solve difficult mission challenges. I’m proud of what Bill and his team have accomplished,” said Kevin Heald , Novetta’s vice president of Information Explotation.

About Novetta

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1,300 employees across the U.S.