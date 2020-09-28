ST Engineering Names Dianne Howells President, CEO of Miltope Corporation; Tom Vecchiolla Quoted

ST Engineering

ST Engineering North America has appointed Dianne Howells as president and chief executive officer of Miltope Corporation, effective Sept. 28, 2020, the company reported on Monday. Howells will succeed Jack Haley , who has led Miltope Corporation since 2017.

“We welcome Dianne as she assumes the leadership role at Miltope,” said Wash100 Award recipient, Tom Vecchiolla , chairman and CEO of ST Engineering North America. “Dianne’s experience and proven track record as a business leader makes her the right choice for Miltope.”

Howells has more than two decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry. She also has demonstrated leadership in program management, product development, manufacturing and sales growth.

Most recently, Howells served as vice president of Line of Business with Leonardo DRS. She has also held a variety of senior leadership positions with Raytheon and Electronic Data Systems. Howells began her career as a software engineer for General Dynamics .

Howells holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, as well as certifications in Program Management, Lean Six Sigma, Earned Value Management and Integrated Product Team Leadership.

