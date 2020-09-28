Unanet

ST Engineering Names Dianne Howells President, CEO of Miltope Corporation; Tom Vecchiolla Quoted

Sarah Sybert September 28, 2020 Executive Moves, News

ST Engineering Names Dianne Howells President, CEO of Miltope Corporation; Tom Vecchiolla Quoted
ST Engineering

ST Engineering North America has appointed Dianne Howells as president and chief executive officer of Miltope Corporation, effective Sept. 28, 2020, the company reported on Monday. Howells will succeed Jack Haley, who has led Miltope Corporation since 2017. 

“We welcome Dianne as she assumes the leadership role at Miltope,” said Wash100 Award recipient, Tom Vecchiolla, chairman and CEO of ST Engineering North America. “Dianne’s experience and proven track record as a business leader makes her the right choice for Miltope.”

Howells has more than two decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry. She also has demonstrated leadership in program management, product development, manufacturing and sales growth.

Most recently, Howells served as vice president of Line of Business with Leonardo DRS. She has also held a variety of senior leadership positions with Raytheon and Electronic Data Systems. Howells began her career as a software engineer for General Dynamics

Howells holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, as well as certifications in Program Management, Lean Six Sigma, Earned Value Management and Integrated Product Team Leadership.

 About ST Engineering

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology and engineering group, providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. 

Within the US, we have major operations in 17 cities across 13 states and more than 5,500 employees, providing innovative products and services across these diverse market segments.

Tags

Check Also

James Geurts

James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for R&D and Acquisition, Receives His First Wash100 Award

James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for research, development and acquisition, received his 2020 Wash100 Award for the first time in his long career for driving innovation and technological capabilities for the service branch. Visit POC’s 2020 Navy Forum main page to register for Potomac Officers Club’s 2020 Navy Forum on Wednesday, September 30th. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved