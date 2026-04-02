The 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) is transforming its legacy military intelligence company into a multidomain operations, or MDO, company to support evolving battlefield requirements.

The U.S. Army said Wednesday the transition will strengthen special operations capabilities and align with the service’s broader shift toward multidomain operations.

Army leaders such as Brig. Gen. Shane Taylor, program executive officer, command, control, communications and networks, will participate in insightful panel discussions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Tickets are available here.

How Is MICO Transforming Into an MDO Company?

Under the new structure, intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities will be consolidated under a single company.

The MDO company will assume expanded responsibility for training and readiness of signals intelligence and electronic warfare personnel across the formation.

“One of the key initiatives that we have done is assumed responsibility of the Advanced Collection Training Team (ACTT), which is helping to facilitate a streamlined training glidepath for the Group’s SIGINT and EW assets,” said Capt. Andrew Reynolds, commander of the MDO company.

How Is the MDO Company Improving Joint Integration and Combat Readiness?

To enhance collaboration and integration across the force, the MDO company is engaging with U.S. Army Corps-level commands to conduct training that tests the MDO’s systems and operational capabilities.

The company is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence to enhance data integration and support targeting across joint systems.

Additionally, the unit is executing certification, validation and verification training events to ensure readiness for deployment in support of large-scale combat and stability operations.

What Is Multidomain Operations?

According to the Army’s Field Manual 3-0 issued March 2025, multidomain operations refer to the combined use of Army and joint capabilities across all domains to achieve mission objectives, defeat adversaries and consolidate gains.

The Army describes multidomain operations as central to both competition and conflict. In peacetime or below the threshold of armed conflict, the approach helps forces build advantages, demonstrate readiness and deter adversaries while supporting allies and partners. During conflict, multidomain operations enable forces to engage and defeat enemy formations, seize terrain and maintain control of key resources to achieve long-term strategic outcomes.