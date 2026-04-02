DOW's Michael Duffey. The DOW has partnered with Boeing and Lockheed to boost production of seekers for the PAC-3 MSE system.
The Department of War has partnered with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to boost production of seekers for the PAC-3 MSE system.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
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DOW Partners With Boeing, Lockheed to Boost PAC-3 Seeker Production

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The Department of War has collaborated with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to expand the production capacity of seekers, a critical component of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, or PAC-3 MSE, system. The expansion supports the government’s Arsenal of Freedom initiative, the War Department said Wednesday.

What Does the Agreement Cover?

The seven-year agreement with Boeing, which produces the advanced seeker for the PAC-3, supports a concurrent deal with prime contractor Lockheed Martin to more than triple the production of PAC-3 MSE all-up rounds. This move implements the department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, which shifts focus toward direct engagement with suppliers at every tier of the defense sector.

“To build a true Arsenal of Freedom, we must strengthen every link in the chain,” said Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment. “This agreement with Boeing is a direct reflection that speed, volume, and a resilient supply chain are paramount. We are moving beyond the old model and forging direct partnerships with critical suppliers to ensure the entire defense industrial base is postured to expand production and deliver the decisive capabilities our warfighters need at speed and scale,” the 2026 Wash100 Award winner continued.

Why Are Seekers Critical?

The Boeing-produced seeker generates the active measurement data required for PAC-3 MSE guidance and precision intercepts. The long-term seeker production commitment helps the War Department address supply chain chokepoints and ensure the industrial base can scale to meet warfighter requirements.

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