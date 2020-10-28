Lt. Gen. John Morrison on Army IT Office’s Multidomain Ops, Unified Network Goals

Lt. Gen. John Morrison G-6 Deputy Chief of Staff U.S. Army

Lt. Gen. John Morrison , deputy chief of staff for G-6 at the U.S. Army, said his office is working to create a centralized network, accelerate cyber investments, reform cybersecurity and launch multidomain operations.

Morrison told reporters last week that the G-6 office intends to deploy the unified network to support globally dispersed forces in mutlidomain environments, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

His office will also work to integrate the tactical and enterprise networks in collaboration with the Network Cross-Functional Team as well as the Program Executive Offices (PEO) for Enterprise Information Systems (EIS) and Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (C3T).

“That means making sure that we have signal and cyber, underpinned by intelligence, operating in a combined arms fashion in cyberspace to include electromagnetic spectrum,” he noted.

Morrison received President Trump’s nomination for his current role at the new information technology office in July 2020.