BAE Systems Expands Capabilities at Georgia Cyber Center; Peder Jungck Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 12, 2020 Cybersecurity, News, Technology

BAE Systems has recently signed a lease agreement at the Georgia Cyber Center, expanding its footprint in the technology marketplace, the company reported on Thursday.

The lease will secure an additional 17 thousand square feet of commercial office space that will further advance the company’s innovative services, strengthen its local partnerships and provide space for cyber and technology jobs. 

“We’re committed to supporting our customer’s mission by bringing innovative solutions that further enable mission success,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Intelligence Solutions business.

Georgia Cyber Center is located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation, and fosters public/private partnership among academia, law enforcement, the government, U.S. Army and the private sector.

“Our expansion at Georgia Cyber Center helps us better serve those missions and advance research and development in cyber, information technology, and advanced analytics,” Jungck added.  

BAE Systems has provided advanced analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), information technology (IT), cybersecurity and information assurance mission support. 

With the additional space, the company will house up to 200 additional jobs, and has already begun recruitment for cleared individuals with skills in cybersecurity, networks, IT infrastructure operations, multilevel security and cloud computing.

“Additionally, the expansion allows us to engage, recruit, and educate talent in the Augusta and Fort Gordon area,” Jungck concluded. 

