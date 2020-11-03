Boeing Invests Funds to Support Indigenous Communities; Marc Allen, Kathleen Jolivette Quoted

Marc Allen Chief Strategy Officer Boeing

Boeing has recently committed $1.3 million to support Indigenous communities across the nation. The company has donated $300 thousand to clean water, education and natural disaster response; $140 thousand to the Pacific Northwest; and $60 thousand to support Oklahoma STEM education programs for students.

An additional $840 thousand will fund future projects for Native American and Indigenous communities.

"We recognize the toll on Native American and Indigenous communities from centuries of injustice, and we take seriously our role in supporting education and development in these communities," said Marc Allen, Boeing's chief strategy officer , senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development and enterprise executive sponsor of the Boeing Native American Network.

The new investments build on the company's previously announced multi-year commitment to combat racism and advance racial equity and social justice at all levels. Since 2018, Boeing has invested nearly $660 thousand in organizations supporting Native American and other Indigenous communities.

Boeing’s global support for these populations has reached approximately $2 million. The company's employee-led Boeing Native American Network Business Resource Group has also promoted awareness of the diversity of Native American and Indigenous cultures.

The program has also encouraged STEM careers for Native American youth and provided training opportunities for Native Americans to develop their professional and personal skills.