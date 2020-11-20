Unanet

Former Deloitte Exec Raj Iyer Joins Army as CIO

Matthew Nelson November 20, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Raj Iyer, formerly a managing director in the government and public services practice at Deloitte Consulting, has been named as the U.S. Army's first civilian chief information officer, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.

Iyer assumes his new position after the separation of the Army CIO/G-6 organization into two functions as part of efforts to address multidomain operational requirements across the information technology and cyber domains.

As the CIO, he will be responsible for implementing the service branch's programs and policies related to IT architecture, cybersecurity, cloud and enterprise data management. While at Deloitte, he worked with clients to help them devise innovation-driven business transformation strategies. 

He joined the company in 2015 as senior manager of technology strategy for the defense and national security business sector. He previously worked for Imagecom, Automation and Robotics Research Institute and FlightSafety International.

His public sector career includes time as senior technology adviser to the Department of Health and Human Services, director of information services design and development group at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and acting deputy CIO and chief technology officer at the Army Materiel Command.

