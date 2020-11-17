Guidehouse Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Scott McIntyre CEO Guidehouse

Guidehouse has been awarded the 2020 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Gold Medallion Award, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We are proud and honored to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient for our commitment to our nation’s veterans,” said Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

The HIRE Vets Act Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes organizations that successfully recruit, hire,and retain veterans. The award also acknowledges veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources compensation and tuition assistance programs.

Guidehouse has shown a commitment to hiring veterans, as well as ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan. For example, Guidehouse has established employee affinity groups to help connect veterans and offers specialized services to veteran employees and their families.

“Guidehouse is home to incredible talent, and our military team members bring valuable skills, strong work ethic, attention to detail and dedication to their roles in furthering our clients’ missions that are instrumental in shaping a new future together,” McIntyre added.

In addition, Guidehouse is a Great Place to Work-Certified company, and designated as a Military Friendly Employer for creating a sustainable and meaningful environment for the military community. The company also earned the Seven Seals Award for its commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

