Hung Cao. The acting Navy secretary outlined his three priorities in his newly assigned role.
In his first address as acting Navy secretary, Hung Cao said that warfighter support, shipbuilding and homeland defense are his top priorities.
Photo: Department of the Navy
/

Hung Cao Identifies Key Priorities in First Address as Acting Navy Secretary

3 mins read

Hung Cao, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, identified his immediate priorities as the new acting secretary of the Navy in a video address to the force posted on the social media site X on Friday.

Hung Cao Identifies Key Priorities in First Address as Acting Navy Secretary

Navy leaders will discuss shipbuilding, sailor readiness and other priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. The event will have keynote speeches from top decision-makers at the Navy, panel discussions featuring defense officials and industry executives, and networking opportunities. Tickets are available here.

What Are Hung Cao’s Three Priorities for the Navy?

Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain, said his first priority as the Department of the Navy’s top civilian leader is ensuring that sailors and Marines have access to what they need to execute their mission. His second priority is shipbuilding, so that the military service has the necessary platforms to fight adversaries. His third priority is the defense of the homeland.

“I remain fully committed to accomplishing the core mission of the Department of the Navy as a premier warfighting organization and providing unwavering support to our warriors downrange,” he added in a succeeding post on X

What Is the Golden Fleet?

Cao’s prioritization of shipbuilding aligns with the Trump administration’s Golden Fleet initiative, which aims to revitalize the U.S. maritime industrial base and expand fleet capabilities.

Central to the Golden Fleet is the development of the Trump-class battleship, a next-generation surface combatant designed to deliver enhanced firepower and operate alongside carrier strike groups or lead surface action groups. The ships are expected to be significantly larger than existing destroyers and support air and missile defense, anti-submarine warfare and strike missions.

USNI News reported that the service plans to procure the first Trump-class ship in fiscal year 2028.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget, explained that the battleship fills a gap in the service’s fleet. 

“We’ve been pursuing a larger surface combatant for many years. I think we’ve invested over five years in DDG(X) large surface combatant,” he stated. 

“This will be able to do many, many things that our DDGs cannot, just like the frigate fills a hole that our DDG doesn’t,” Reynolds added.

Related Articles

Sharon McMillon. The seasoned cybersecurity leader has been named vice director of programs at DISA.
DISA Appoints Sharon McMillon as Vice Director for Programs

The Defense Information Systems Agency has appointed Sharon McMillon, a senior IT and cybersecurity leader, as vice director for programs within the DISA J-6 Command, Control, Communications and Computers Enterprise Directorate. Several Department of War officials will speak at the 2026 Cyber Summit, where discussions will cover zero trust, artificial intelligence in cyber defense and post-quantum cryptography, as well as efforts to secure innovations for defense missions. The May 21 event will bring together government and industry leaders to address evolving cyber priorities and emerging threats. Save your seat now! In a LinkedIn post published Monday, DISA said McMillon, a

GSA's Greg Barbaccia. Barbarccia commented on Greg Hogan's appointment to lead GSA's Login.gov identity platform.
Greg Hogan Tapped to Lead GSA’s Login.gov Identity Platform

The General Services Administration has named Greg Hogan as director of Login.gov, succeeding Hanna Kim, who left the post after two years, NextGov/FCW reported Monday. What Will Greg Hogan Do in His New Role? Hogan will oversee a platform that supports identity verification across federal services, including processes that rely on facial recognition. He will work with two-time Wash100 Award winner Greg Barbaccia, the GSA chief information officer and acting director of the Technology Transformation Services. “[Hogan] will be focused on expanding the number of people and agencies successfully using Login.gov, enhancing the user experience, and improving the cost-effectiveness while continuing to meet the

NRIC Brad Tomer. DOE and the National Reactor Innovation Center have named four participants Nuclear Energy Launch Pad.
DOE Names Four Nuclear Energy Launch Pad Program Participants

The Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy and the National Reactor Innovation Center have selected the first group of developers for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, an initiative to advance nuclear technologies toward commercial deployment. Who Are the Initial Participants? DOE said four entities were competitively selected from applicants who were previously involved in the Reactor Pilot Program and the Fuel Line Pilot Program. The selected participants are Deployable Energy, General Matter, NuCube Energy in partnership with Idaho State University and Radiant Nuclear. What Is the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad? The Energy Department has launched the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad