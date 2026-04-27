Joseph Welch. The portfolio acquisition executive said the Army is embracing an agile acquisition model for EMSO.
Joseph Welch, portfolio acquisition executive for command and control and counter C2, said the Army is embracing a more agile acquisition model to support electromagnetic spectrum operations.
Photo: U.S. Army
///

Army Launches Call for Solutions to Accelerate Electromagnetic Spectrum Capability Procurement

2 mins read

The U.S. Army has issued a call for solutions under its Rapid Electromagnetic Warfare and Signals Intelligence, or REWSI, initiative, seeking commercial technologies to support electromagnetic spectrum operations.

The effort, released through the Army’s open solicitation commercial solutions opening via the VULCAN portal, is designed to streamline how the service identifies and acquires emerging capabilities for operational use, the service branch said Friday.

Submissions will be accepted until April 22, 2027.

Army Launches Call for Solutions to Accelerate Electromagnetic Spectrum Capability Procurement

The 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18, will bring together Army leaders and industry stakeholders to examine how the service is adapting its approach to resources, contracting and technology modernization. The event will also highlight how officials are working toward the Army’s 2030 goals, including efforts to establish and maintain a unified network. Register now!

What Is the REWSI Initiative?

REWSI aims to build a pipeline of commercially available technologies to support the Army’s electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence missions. The initiative is led by Col. Scott Shaffer, project manager for electromagnetic warfare and collection.

How Will the “Library Approach” Work?

Under the program, the Army is adopting a library model that allows commanders to access a curated set of pre-vetted technologies tailored to mission needs.

Joseph Welch, portfolio acquisition executive for command and control and counter C2, said the approach reflects a shift toward more agile acquisition.

The model is intended to accelerate integration of commercial and non-developmental solutions, reducing reliance on traditional, time-intensive development cycles, added Welch, a speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 7th Annual Army Summit in 2022.

What Capabilities Is the Army Seeking?

The call for solutions focuses on addressing electromagnetic spectrum operations, or EMSO, characteristics of need. 

“The EMSO battlespace is at the forefront of all Army operations and the pace of change within this fast-moving environment,”  Shaffer said. “The EMSO CoN focuses on operational challenges and required capabilities rather than pre-defined solutions and will afford us greater flexibility in addressing evolving threats with emerging technologies.”

Related Articles

Sharon McMillon. The seasoned cybersecurity leader has been named vice director of programs at DISA.
DISA Appoints Sharon McMillon as Vice Director for Programs

The Defense Information Systems Agency has appointed Sharon McMillon, a senior IT and cybersecurity leader, as vice director for programs within the DISA J-6 Command, Control, Communications and Computers Enterprise Directorate. Several Department of War officials will speak at the 2026 Cyber Summit, where discussions will cover zero trust, artificial intelligence in cyber defense and post-quantum cryptography, as well as efforts to secure innovations for defense missions. The May 21 event will bring together government and industry leaders to address evolving cyber priorities and emerging threats. Save your seat now! In a LinkedIn post published Monday, DISA said McMillon, a

GSA's Greg Barbaccia. Barbarccia commented on Greg Hogan's appointment to lead GSA's Login.gov identity platform.
Greg Hogan Tapped to Lead GSA’s Login.gov Identity Platform

The General Services Administration has named Greg Hogan as director of Login.gov, succeeding Hanna Kim, who left the post after two years, NextGov/FCW reported Monday. What Will Greg Hogan Do in His New Role? Hogan will oversee a platform that supports identity verification across federal services, including processes that rely on facial recognition. He will work with two-time Wash100 Award winner Greg Barbaccia, the GSA chief information officer and acting director of the Technology Transformation Services. “[Hogan] will be focused on expanding the number of people and agencies successfully using Login.gov, enhancing the user experience, and improving the cost-effectiveness while continuing to meet the

NRIC Brad Tomer. DOE and the National Reactor Innovation Center have named four participants Nuclear Energy Launch Pad.
DOE Names Four Nuclear Energy Launch Pad Program Participants

The Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy and the National Reactor Innovation Center have selected the first group of developers for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, an initiative to advance nuclear technologies toward commercial deployment. Who Are the Initial Participants? DOE said four entities were competitively selected from applicants who were previously involved in the Reactor Pilot Program and the Fuel Line Pilot Program. The selected participants are Deployable Energy, General Matter, NuCube Energy in partnership with Idaho State University and Radiant Nuclear. What Is the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad? The Energy Department has launched the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad