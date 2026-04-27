The U.S. Army has issued a call for solutions under its Rapid Electromagnetic Warfare and Signals Intelligence, or REWSI, initiative, seeking commercial technologies to support electromagnetic spectrum operations.

The effort, released through the Army’s open solicitation commercial solutions opening via the VULCAN portal, is designed to streamline how the service identifies and acquires emerging capabilities for operational use, the service branch said Friday.

Submissions will be accepted until April 22, 2027.

The 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18, will bring together Army leaders and industry stakeholders to examine how the service is adapting its approach to resources, contracting and technology modernization. The event will also highlight how officials are working toward the Army’s 2030 goals, including efforts to establish and maintain a unified network. Register now!

What Is the REWSI Initiative?

REWSI aims to build a pipeline of commercially available technologies to support the Army’s electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence missions. The initiative is led by Col. Scott Shaffer, project manager for electromagnetic warfare and collection.

How Will the “Library Approach” Work?

Under the program, the Army is adopting a library model that allows commanders to access a curated set of pre-vetted technologies tailored to mission needs.

Joseph Welch, portfolio acquisition executive for command and control and counter C2, said the approach reflects a shift toward more agile acquisition.

The model is intended to accelerate integration of commercial and non-developmental solutions, reducing reliance on traditional, time-intensive development cycles, added Welch, a speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 7th Annual Army Summit in 2022.

What Capabilities Is the Army Seeking?

The call for solutions focuses on addressing electromagnetic spectrum operations, or EMSO, characteristics of need.

“The EMSO battlespace is at the forefront of all Army operations and the pace of change within this fast-moving environment,” Shaffer said. “The EMSO CoN focuses on operational challenges and required capabilities rather than pre-defined solutions and will afford us greater flexibility in addressing evolving threats with emerging technologies.”