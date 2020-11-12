Unanet

Pavilion Data Systems Recognized for Innovative Flash Memory; Gurpeet Singh Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 12, 2020 Awards, News, Technology

Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion Data Systems has been recognized with a Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation during the Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Awards, the company reported on Thursday. 

“We are proud to recognize Pavilion Data with their HyperParallel Flash Platform achieving 120GB/s, 20M IOPS, and latency of only 25µs across the fabric to meet the needs of a Federal Government Agency that is protecting the lives and property of US citizens,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the Awards Program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc.

The Flash Memory Summit has awarded the company for the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Platform deployed for high performance analytics enabling Facial Recognition technology.   

“Pavilion is honored to empower our customers to achieve what was previously thought impossible by developing the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Platform, which represents a revolutionary approach to storage architecture.” said, Gurpeet Singh, CEO Pavilion Data, “By maximizing IOPS, bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and density, customers are able to shatter expectations and deliver previously unimaginable results in massive deployments across 10s of petabytes.”

About Pavilion Data

Pavilion Data Systems delivers unmatched performance, density, and ultra-low latency at scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional storage. Pavilion enables global customers to shatter expectations today, tomorrow, and beyond by deploying storage solutions that scale linearly utilizing NVMe and NVMe-oF technology to drive a new data-centric infrastructure that puts real time performance and density at scale within reach of all.

