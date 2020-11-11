Unanet

US Navy Awards BAE Systems Two Contracts to Support CANES; Mark Keeler Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 11, 2020 Contract Awards, News

BAE Systems has been awarded two task orders, with a total value of more than $30 million, to produce and integrate a mission-critical information warfare platform for U.S Navy vessels, the company reported on Tuesday. 

The U.S Navy issued the task orders for Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services (CANES) for two Arleigh Burke class destroyers and two Blue Ridge class command ships. BAE Systems’ efforts will help sailors complete missions and remain connected while at sea. 

“These two task orders permit us to continue our high-quality, high volume production and integration service, assembling and delivering CANES to the Navy safely and affordably,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business.

Under the first task order from the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) San Diego, BAE Systems will produce fully integrated CANES racks for two command ships, which are expected to be completed by Feb. 2022. 

Under the second task order, the company will produce fully integrated CANES racks for two destroyers and a submarine, which are expected to be completed by March 2022. Work will be performed at BAE Systems’ production facility in Summerville, South Carolina.

“CANES takes advantage of commercial-off-the-shelf insertion, which brings operational agility to the warfighter and savings to the U.S. Navy,” Keeler added. 

CANES consolidates and enhances five existing legacy network programs and it serves as a single support framework for all command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) applications that require dedicated infrastructure to operate.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a leading systems integrator supporting militaries, governments, and U.S. intelligence community members across the globe. The company’s advanced technologies and services protect people and national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

