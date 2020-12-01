Amentum to Develop Visual Modeling & Simulation Framework for SAI; Phil Horvitz Quoted

Phil Horvitz CTO Amentum

Amentum has been selected by the SecureAmerica Institute (SAI) to develop a real-time 2D/3D visual modeling and simulation framework , the company reported on Tuesday. SAI selected Amentum’s among the 30 proposals received. The company’s efforts will advance the resiliency of U.S. manufacturing and enhance the security of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

“Our concept will deliver a state-of-the-art framework and toolkit that accelerates sensor fusion modeling and simulation, crucial to our national security,” said Phil Horvitz , Amentum’s chief technology officer.

Amentum has partnered with Unity Software to develop its fusion concept. Amentum will leverage Unity’s digital twin and sensor fusion technologies. Amentum’s solution will provide a common framework to model, analyze and predict through an aggregation of real-world, sensor fusion scenarios.

The company’s concept has leveraged the exponential growth of sensors and sensor fusion to provide further insights and improved situational awareness required by planners and researchers.

“The framework will allow planners to quickly create sensor models and share these models with a community of operators to enhance the security and resilience of our nation’s supply chain,” Horvitz added.

Work will be performed over the next six to nine months at Amentum’s facilities with a pilot demonstration at Texas A&M.

