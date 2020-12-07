DoD Improves Command-Centric Operational Framework; Paul Fredenburgh Quoted

Command-Centric Operational Framework

The Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Networks (JFHQ-DoDIN) has improved at implementing its command-centric operational framework ,

“Operationalizing the secure, operate-and-defend mission area is at the heart of outmaneuvering adversaries in the cyber domain as we establish priorities for and direct network operations, security actions and unified defensive efforts across DoDIN. Along with processes and technology, we are working to operationalize all cyberspace operations forces,” deputy commander Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh said.

JFHQ-DoDIN was designed to unify network efforts globally. The division achieved full operational capability in 2018, and JFHQ-DoDIN has continued to improve across a variety of commands, including integrating intelligence.

Within the last year, JFHQ-DoDIN has continued to mature operations, and has organized parts of the division into areas of operation. The Department of Defense (DoD) has identified specific commanders or directors responsible to secure, operate and defend those areas of operation.

The JFHQ-DoDIN will continue to protect the DoD component capabilities to enable power projection and freedom of action across all warfighting domains.

JFHQ-DoDIN has integrated four primary frameworks to ensure that networks are secure and that personnel can access relevant information, which are underpinned by the command-centric operational framework.

The force has worked to organize the battlespace to gain unity of command and speed when taking action and leverage a cyber risk assessment methodology.

Additionally, JFHQ-DoDIN will focus on relevant threats to make informed decisions on the network by using automation and an intelligence-driven methodology, as well as work with partners across the department to develop a process to address requirements to secure the network.