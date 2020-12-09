Unanet

DoD Releases Guide on Mission Engineering; Stephanie Possehl Quoted

Nichols Martin December 9, 2020 DoD, News, Technology

Department of Defense

The Department of Defense (DoD) has published a document designed to guide industry partners in mission engineering activities.

 The DoD Mission Engineering Guide would help companies and military entities coordinate with each other in pursuit of ME efforts, the department said Tuesday. The guide offers a set of tools and depicts result scenarios to inform ME personnel as they develop technologies.

"The guide details an approach to ME analysis that delivers results to identify enhanced technology, capabilities and system interdependencies from a mission perspective as opposed to the traditional 'bottom-up approach,'" said Stephanie Possehl, acting deputy director for engineering and director for engineering policy and systems at the advanced capabilities directorate within the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering. 

Possehl said ME emphasizes the mission architectures in the earlier phases of design and development. This approach provides the necessary information for prototyping and system requirements.

The acting deputy director added that ME breaks down and assesses activities and technologies relevant to the mission.

