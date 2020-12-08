Unanet

DoDIN Joint HQ Sets Framework for Information Access, Operations; Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh Quoted

Nichols Martin December 8, 2020 News, Technology

DoDIN Joint HQ Sets Framework for Information Access, Operations; Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh Quoted
Paul Fredenburgh Deputy Commander Joint Force HQ-DoDIN

The Joint Force Headquarters for the Department of Defense Information Networks (Joint Force HQ-DoDIN) has established four primary components of a framework to guide how personnel would access information, C4ISRnet reported Monday.

These four pillars tackle how to organize a battlespace, use cyber risk assessment methods, make threat-focused decisions via automated approaches and collaboratively address network security requirements.

The command-centric framework is designed to organize DoDIN-related activities, Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh, deputy commander of Joint Force HQ-DoDIN, said at the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association or AFCEA TechNet virtual conference.

“Operationalizing the secure, operate-and-defend mission area is at the heart of outmaneuvering adversaries in the cyber domain as we establish priorities for and direct network operations, security actions and unified defensive efforts across DoDIN," he said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Navy

Navy to Name Guided-Missile Frigate as USS Congress; Kenneth Braithwaite Quoted

The U.S. Navy has announced its intent to name its second Constellation-class guided missile frigate as USS Congress. FFG 63 will be the seventh vessel to carry the name Congress following ID-3698. The first Congress vessel is one of the six original frigates built and authorized by the Navy under the Naval Act of 1794.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved