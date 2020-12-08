DoDIN Joint HQ Sets Framework for Information Access, Operations; Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh Quoted

Paul Fredenburgh Deputy Commander Joint Force HQ-DoDIN

The Joint Force Headquarters for the Department of Defense Information Networks (Joint Force HQ-DoDIN) has established four primary components of a framework to guide how personnel would access information, C4ISRnet reported Monday.

These four pillars tackle how to organize a battlespace, use cyber risk assessment methods, make threat-focused decisions via automated approaches and collaboratively address network security requirements.

The command-centric framework is designed to organize DoDIN-related activities, Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh, deputy commander of Joint Force HQ-DoDIN, said at the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association or AFCEA TechNet virtual conference.

“Operationalizing the secure, operate-and-defend mission area is at the heart of outmaneuvering adversaries in the cyber domain as we establish priorities for and direct network operations, security actions and unified defensive efforts across DoDIN," he said.