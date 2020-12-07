FY2021 NDAA Directs DoD to Brief Congress on CJADC2 Progress, Resource Allocations

Department of Defense

Congress has mandated Pentagon officials to submit quarterly reports that will brief the House and Senate defense committees on steps taken to advance the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort, C4ISRnet reported Saturday.

The fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act directs the Department of Defense chief information officer, the Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman and service-branch representatives to provide details on the “distribution of responsibilities and authorities” among the CJADC2 cross-functional team as well as the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the armed forces.

The DoD must also provide a resource allocation report for CJADC2 and validate program requirements by April 21, 2021. In addition, the FY 2021 NDAA requires the DoD secretary to include projected CJADC2 implementation and development costs in the FY 2022 budget request.

Congress requires Pentagon leaders to brief lawmakers on CJADC2's status as well as other efforts to identify gaps in the department's C2 capabilities by Oct. 21, 2021.