Gen. John Murray: Army Futures Command Engages With Austin Area for Tech Pursuits

Gen. John Murray Commanding General Army Futures Command

Gen. John Murray, commanding general of U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said he sees Austin, Texas, as a potential technology hub for AFC's software development programs.

Murray and Craig Enoch, board chair at the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, spoke virtually on Dec. 17 to discuss the AFC’s pursuits, including those related to cyber defense, COVID-19 response and technology engagements in Austin, the Army said Tuesday.

“In fact, in January, we’re standing up the Army Software Factory in partnership with Austin Community College," said Murray.

The Software Factory pilot program is designed to train soldiers in coding and using cyber technologies. Murray added AFC has also engaged with Austin-based technology corporations.

The event also included discussions on AFC's involvement in Operation Warspeed, the U.S. government's effort to accelerate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. AFC scientists provided advisory on the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.