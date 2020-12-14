GSA’s Allen Hill, Laura Stanton on Plans for Enterprise Contract Vehicles in 2021

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) plans to issue a Civilian Enterprise Office Solutions (CEOS) contract as it works to develop the Polaris vehicle for small businesses, FCW reported Friday. The CEOS will serve as a counterpart to the Defense EOS blanket purchase agreement, which covers the transition of Department of Defense operations to the cloud-based Microsoft Office 365 suite.

Allen Hill, acting deputy assistant commissioner for category management at GSA's Office of Information Technology Category, said at an AFFIRM-hosted event that the agency plans to take “a more strategic approach” in establishing the types of services it will include in the CEOS award.

“Next year, our goal is to get the agencies to where they’re meeting the milestones. Our hope is that all are at that point,” he noted.

Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner of ITC, added that the GSA is concurrently planning to release a draft of the Polaris contract “in the fairly near future”.

She previously said that GSA plans to award the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services III governmentwide acquisition contract in 2021. In June 2020, GSA said in its STARS III presolicitation notice that it estimates the vehicle to reach a ceiling value of $50B.