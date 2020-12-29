Unanet

Leidos Accelerating Transition of $7.7B Navy NGEN Recompete Contract; Gerry Fasano Quoted

William McCormick December 29, 2020 News, Press Releases, Wash100

Leidos will be accelerating its transition to modernize its enterprise network through the $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Recompete contract from the Department of the Navy that the company won back in Feb. 2020, Defense Daily reports. 

“We actually briefed the Navy on Friday and they accepted the recommendation that will allow us to maintain and accelerate the transition,” Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos’ Defense Group and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said Monday. “We intend to transition early,” Fasano added. 

Leidos has at least 100 employees working under the contract to provide end-to-end IT services for more than 650,000 users worldwide across various Navy-based legacy networks to modernize the service branch’s network infrastructures, according to Fasano. 

Fasano said that this modern infrastructure will also expose the necessary data for the company to apply its use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to manage the network, discover the security vulnerabilities at hand and fix them. 

“That is the latest and we intend on being well inside that” date by “multiple months” to complete the transition, Fasano said.

