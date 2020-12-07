U.S.-Australia Partnership Aims to Bolster Cyber Defense of Both Countries

Cybersecurity Defense

The U.S. and Australia have formed a partnership that aims to develop a collaborative cyber training platform. U.S. Cyber Command said Friday that it may use Australia-based input to inform the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) under a cyber training capabilities project arrangement.

The partnership, signed Thursday, will provide a shared medium through which the U.S. and Australia may further develop PCTE and boost tactical readiness.

“To counter known and potential adversarial threats, the Army has recalibrated our strategic thinking; we’ve made smart decisions to refocus our efforts to invest in the new, emerging and smart technologies that will strengthen our ability to fight and win our nation’s wars," said Elizabeth Wilson, the U.S. signatory and deputy assistant secretary of the Army for defense exports and cooperation.

PCTE functions as a part of the Department of Defense's Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture that serves as a framework for military-wide cyber systems development.