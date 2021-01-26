Amentum Named #1 Military Friendly Company for 2021; CEO John Vollmer Quoted

John Vollmer, CEO of Amentum

Amentum announced on Tuesday that the company has been selected as the number one Military Friendly Company for 2021 as well as the top Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity.

“We could not be more proud to be recognized as the top Military Friendly Company for 2021,” said John Vollmer, CEO of Amentum and five-time Wash100 Award recipient. “We share many of the same values, including the importance of leadership and teamwork, discipline and dedication to mission success.”

“Our focus on the missions of our military customers, the leadership and teamwork of our 11,000 veteran employees, and the contributions of the military spouses at Amentum and the veteran-owned small businesses we partner with make us stronger as a company and drive our success every day, Vollmer added.”

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics.